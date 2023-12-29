Mazda Launches Updated CX-3 for 2024 Model Year in Malaysia

Mazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor Trading has launched the updated Mazda CX-3 for the 2024 model year, bringing 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engine choices across three variants. The line-up is comprised of the 1.5G 2WD Plus at, the B-segment crossover for Malaysia continues to be fully imported from Thailand, and as the slight change in variant names suggest, there are equipment updates as the CX-3 Plus variants now replace the Core variants of before.

All three variants for the CX-3 continue to be powered by naturally aspirated petrol engines, starting with the 1.5G 2WD Plus that gets the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 2.0G 2WD Plus and 2.0 2WD High both get the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol NA engine that outputs 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm.The 2024 CX-3 drives the front wheels via the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, and now steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are offered across all three variants of the CX-





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leaked Document Reveals Details of 2024 Mazda CX-5 Variants in MalaysiaA leaked internal document provides information about the five variants of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 that will be sold in Malaysia, including updates and changes in design and features.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia Expects Baby Boom in 2024 as Year of the Dragon ApproachesMalaysia is anticipating a rise in births in 2024 as it approaches the Year of the Dragon, which is considered an auspicious time for the Chinese community to have babies. Fertility rates have declined in Malaysia, particularly among the Chinese community, but every 12 years, the fertility rate rises during the Dragon Year. This phenomenon is not unique to Malaysia.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Democratic Party Has No Plan B if Biden Drops Out of 2024 RaceThe Democratic Party would face a messy intraparty battle if President Joe Biden decided to halt his 2024 re-election campaign, as there is no backup plan to replace him. Despite concerns about his age and weak poll numbers, Biden remains committed to seeking a second term. The path forward would be unclear even if more Democratic candidates entered the race, as key primary ballot deadlines have already passed. Biden loyalists argue that the party does not need a backup plan to defeat potential Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Omoda E5: Fully Electric Version of Omoda 5 Crossover to Launch in 2024Omoda E5, the fully electric version of Omoda 5 crossover, will be launched in Q1 2024. It will be imported from China and there is no information about local assembly. The price is not yet announced but it is expected to compete with similar-sized EVs.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

– over 800 hp, 704 km range, production end-2024; from RM374,400 in USFollowing its teaser one year ago, California-based Lucid has now unveiled the Gravity, its second model that is the brand’s first SUV. Its first model, the Air, made its debut in September 2020. The Lucid …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Astrological Predictions for 2024: Financial Uncertainties and Climate RisksAstrologically speaking, 2024 is not poised to be a turbulent year, signalling the potential onset of an economic crisis and financial uncertainties. The positioning of Jupiter in an unfavourable alignment suggests a significant impact on the financial landscape. Individuals must approach 2024 with mindfulness and exercise self-control as they steer the journey ahead and stay hopeful despite the setbacks.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »