More Details Revealed About Obsidian's Next RPG, Avowed

More details about Obsidian’s next first-person RPG, Avowed, have been revealed. A recent episode of the so-called Official Xbox Podcast (it’s…not a podcast) has a bunch more footage from the game than we saw during Microsoft’s January Developer Direct, along with a good deal more information about how it’ll actually play.

Set in Eora, the same world as Obsidian's Pillars of Eternity games, Avowed has pronounced itself to be a "choices-based RPG," which seems to boil down to a game that emphasizes a player's whim over a channeled storyline, and opportunities to pick allegiances within. What makes it look immediately different to other examples of the genre, like Skyrim or Fallout, is a far more action-oriented approach to combat. This new footage, as well as that we've seen previously, is from midway through the game, set in an area called Shatterscarp, and more specifically during an entirely optional side quest that game director Carrie Patel somewhat unfortunately describes as "absolutely missabl





