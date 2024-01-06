HWC Coffee and Kinohimitsu Launch Innovative Beverage Creations

HWC Coffee has partnered with health brand Kinohimitsu to launch two new beverage creations - Coco-Nest Americano and Coco-Nest Caffe-latte. These drinks combine HWC's Classic No. 9 coffee beans with the delicate texture of bird's nest and the subtle sweetness of coconut water. The collaboration celebrates both health and indulgence.





