HWC Coffee and Kinohimitsu Launch Innovative Beverage Creations

HWC Coffee has partnered with health brand Kinohimitsu to launch two new beverage creations - Coco-Nest Americano and Coco-Nest Caffe-latte. These drinks combine HWC's Classic No. 9 coffee beans with the delicate texture of bird's nest and the subtle sweetness of coconut water. The collaboration celebrates both health and indulgence.
