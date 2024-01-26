Malaysia to Report on Human Rights Progress to UN

For the fourth time since 2008, the Malaysian government is scheduled to report to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Switzerland tonight on its progress and what it has done to improve human rights in the country.

Set for 10pm Malaysian time, the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) will deliberate on 29 reports from stakeholders which include the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), civil societies, and their coalitions such as the Coalition of Malaysian NGOs in the UPR Process (Comango) and its Islamist counterpart Malaysian Alliance of Civil Society Organisations in the UPR Process (Macsa). "We have been sending in our recommendations since the first cycle, which was in 2008. While there are still some recommendations mentioned again in the upcoming cycle, we can see that the government is slowly opening up, especially after 2018," said Pusat Komas program director Ryan Chua, who is leading Comango's secretariat alongside Suara Rakyat Malaysia's (Suaram) Jernell Tan Chia Ee, told Malay Mail in a media briefing last wee





