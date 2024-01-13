Malaysian government has no power to remove 1MDB documentary from Netflix, says human rights group

The Malaysian government has no power to ask Netflix to remove the 1MDB documentary as requested by former prime minister Najib Razak, and should not even consider or approve his request as it would be illegal, a human rights group said today.





