HEAD TOPICS

Malaysian government has no power to remove 1MDB documentary from Netflix, says human rights group

  • 📰 malaymail
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 13 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 30%
  • Publisher: 86%

A human rights group has stated that the Malaysian government does not have the authority to ask Netflix to remove the 1MDB documentary, as requested by former prime minister Najib Razak. The group argues that such an action would be illegal.

Malaysia, Government, Netflix, 1MDB Documentary, Najib Razak, Human Rights Group

The Malaysian government has no power to ask Netflix to remove the 1MDB documentary as requested by former prime minister Najib Razak, and should not even consider or approve his request as it would be illegal, a human rights group said today.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.