Audi appoints PHS Automotive Malaysia as official distributor for Malaysia

It’s official. The Audi brand has a new official distributor for Malaysia and it is PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM). PHS stands for Porsche Holding Salzburg, which is part of the Volkswagen Group and one of the largest and most successful automotive distributors in Europe. Sounds familiar? Yes, it’s the same team behind PHSAM is wholly owned by PHS, and will be representing the wholesale, marketing and aftersales for the Audi brand in the country.

Leading the PHSAM team are its two MDs,“The premium automotive landscape is extremely competitive, and we have plenty to do and multiple challenges to overcome, but we are fully committed to the growth of the Audi brand. Audi is one of the world’s leading premium brands and has a loyal local following that spans generations, so there is untapped potential in the Malaysian market,” Winter said. “Our focus will be on strengthening the SUV, S line and quattro range, with electrification playing a major role in the company’s future planned roadma





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Malaysia Extends Partnership with Badminton Champions as Brand Ambassadors for HaierMalaysia has extended its partnership with badminton champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as brand ambassadors for Haier. The duo, who won Malaysia's first ever gold medal at the 2022 BWF World Championships, will be the face of Haier's 'Inspire Future Dreams' campaign.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Sun & Sand Sports Grand Launch Weekend in MalaysiaSun & Sand Sports, the Middle East’s biggest sports chain, has finally arrived in Malaysia with over 21 brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour in one place. They are inviting everyone to their Grand Launch Weekend with a chance to win RM50,000 worth of prizes.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Yes Prepaid FT5G Wins Gold Award for Best Prepaid in MalaysiaYes Prepaid FT5G has been awarded the gold award for best prepaid in Malaysia. The plan offers unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, and 12GB of hotspot per month for only RM30/month. It is recommended for those residing or spending most of their time in areas covered with 5G coverage.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Significant Growth in Malaysia's Electric Vehicle MarketThe market for electric vehicles in Malaysia has experienced significant growth over the past year, with a 300% increase in EV registrations. Many traditional car brands have also introduced fully electric models. As a result, the EV of the Year awards have been expanded to acknowledge this growth. The awards were determined through an open nomination process and evaluated by a panel of experts. The aim of these awards is to recognize cars that offer the best value in terms of features, technology, performance, and comfort.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Rapid Growth of Electric Vehicles in MalaysiaThe market for electric vehicles in Malaysia has experienced significant growth over the past year, with a 300% increase in registered EVs. Many traditional car brands have also introduced fully electric models. As a result, the EV of the Year awards have been expanded to acknowledge this growth.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »