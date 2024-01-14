Sports Observer Suggests Sidek Family to Lead Badminton Association of Malaysia

Zakaria Rahim, a national sports observer, suggests that the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) should be led by individuals with expertise, such as the Sidek family, to restore the sport’s former glory. He proposes Datuk Seri Jalani Sidek as President of BAM and Datuk Misbun Sidek as the coaching director. Nusa Mahsuri, led by the Sidek family, is Malaysia’s first professional badminton club.

Zakaria emphasizes that family members can run a national organization if they have a good track record and are respected





therakyatpost » / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Extends Partnership with Badminton Champions as Brand Ambassadors for HaierMalaysia has extended its partnership with badminton champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as brand ambassadors for Haier. The duo, who won Malaysia's first ever gold medal at the 2022 BWF World Championships, will be the face of Haier's 'Inspire Future Dreams' campaign.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Ora Good Cat EV launched in Malaysia with up to 500 km rangeThe Ora Good Cat EV has been officially launched in Malaysia, offering two battery capacity options and a range of up to 500 km.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Kia to Launch Electric SUV EV9 in MalaysiaKia is set to introduce the Kia EV9, its third fully electric model, in Malaysia. The EV9 features a bold boxy design and offers up to 7 seats. The GT-Line model comes with a 6-seat configuration. Different versions of the EV9 are available globally with various battery options.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

BMW Malaysia to introduce ICE versions of the 5 Series alongside EV modelsBMW Malaysia is expected to launch internal combustion engine (ICE) versions of the 5 Series alongside its electric vehicle (EV) models. The eighth-generation 5 Series initially started as an EV, but now includes mild hybrid internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrids. The ICE versions of the sedan are likely to be introduced this year, offering customers a choice between EV and ICE models.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

DE-CIX Malaysia and Digital Penang Launch Penang IX for Digital ConnectivityDE-CIX Malaysia and Digital Penang have successfully launched the Penang IX powered by DE-CIX (PIX), an initiative aimed to reshape the digital landscape of the region. As a central hub for data exchange, PIX is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the digital transformation goals of the Penang state government.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »