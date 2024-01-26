Malaysia Requires EV Charging Operators to Obtain License for Public Chargers

Charge Point Operators (CPO) in Malaysia are required to apply for an Electric Vehicle Charging System (EVCS) license for public chargers. Failure to obtain a valid license may result in prosecution and fines. This requirement aims to ensure the safety and regulation of EV charging infrastructure in the country.





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gentari Works Towards Expanding EV Charging Network in MalaysiaGentari, a company in Malaysia, is working towards expanding the EV charging network in the country to overcome the obstacle of limited public charging stations. They aim to achieve 10,000 EV charging points by 2025 and have already deployed over 100 DC fast charging stations across 90 locations.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Audi appoints PHS Automotive Malaysia as official distributor for MalaysiaPHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), part of Porsche Holding Salzburg, has been appointed as the official distributor for the Audi brand in Malaysia. PHSAM will handle wholesale, marketing, and aftersales for Audi in the country, with a focus on strengthening the SUV, S line, and quattro range.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Electric Vehicle Charging Experience on East Coast ExpresswayA recent drive from the east coast to the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia demonstrates that the charging experience for electric vehicles (EVs) is not much different from petrol-powered vehicles on the East Coast Expressway (LPT).

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire in JohorA Tesla Model 3 caught fire in Johor, Malaysia, while charging at a Supercharger station. The fire engulfed 90% of the car and destroyed 20% of the charging station. This wasn’t a Tesla (and clearly isn’t one in the picture). It was a Mercedes EQB. https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/12/31/electric-car-catches-fire-while-charging-at-showroom-in-jb This is not a Tesla Model 3. The shape, door handles and wheels do not even closely resemble one. That is not a Tesla. The door handles are not right.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Malaysia to Crack Down on Social Media Influencers Promoting Illegal GamblingThe Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) plans to launch an operation against social media influencers promoting illegal online gambling by the second quarter of 2024. MCMC is collaborating with the police and social media platforms to address the issue.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »