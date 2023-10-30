Malaysia targets 90% cashless payment by 2025

Malaysia aims to achieve a 90% cashless payment target by 2025, with the current penetration rate ranging from 60% to 70%.

“We have been collaborating with the Finance Ministry (MoF) for the national cashless programme (Cashless Boleh) since 2019, initially with three agencies, then expanding to 18 agencies in 2020, and continuing into 2021. Currently, we are still in the process of discussions and seeking approval from the MoF to proceed with Cashless Boleh 4.0.

Currently, overall public sector digital payments penetration rate crossed the 80% threshold at 81.3%, rising over 22% at both federal and state levels from just 58.8% since the campaign began in 2021.Selangor state government has achieved the highest penetration rate among all participating state governments. headtopics.com

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and Malaysia Examination Council (MPM) have achieved the highest penetration rate for more than 400,000 up to three million digital payment transactions. Eight public sector ministries and agencies have achieved full digital payment penetrations. They include Nasional Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), 155 local authorities through Ministry of Local Government Development, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Immigration Department, Majlis Amanah Rakyat, Federal Court of Malaysia, Social Security Organisation, and Employees Provident Fund.

“Public-private sector collaborations to advance the nation’s cashless agenda such as these are welcomed since it contributes directly to that goal. The efficiency gained by the rakyat in time and cost as they deal with a cashless enabled government is immense,” she said. headtopics.com

