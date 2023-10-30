Sabah, Sarawak special grant formula yet to be finalised, Dewan Rakyat told

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the formula for Sabah and Sarawak’s special grant has yet to be finalised. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The formula for Sabah and Sarawak’s special grant has yet to be finalised, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah, Sarawak and Special Functions has said.

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this would be subject to discussions between the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak and the Ministry of Finance (MoF).“The government at all three levels (federal government, Sabah government and Sarawak government) is in principle to ensure that Sabah and Sarawak receive a higher revised rate than now.“Hence, the agreement is an interim one.

“When and what formula is decided upon depends on the discussions between the governments of Sabah and Sarawak and the Finance Ministry, which is responsible for this matter,” Armizan told Parliament today during the winding-up of the debate for the Supply Bill 2024 by his ministry. headtopics.com

He was responding to an interjection by PAS’ Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who wanted to know whether a fixed formula or a special grant rate for Sabah and Sarawak would made on an interim basis.Armizan explained further that the Finance Ministry will furnish a detailed meaning of ‘interim’, as specified in the special grant, soon.

“I am confident that the MoF is in the process of following the proper procedure and we hope that this gazette order can be presented during this Parliament session.He also informed the House that negotiations for the special grant will take into consideration the needs of the state government and the ability of the federal government to see the deal through. headtopics.com

“Although the federal government’s ability is mentioned, the most important thing is that the federal government recognises the rights of Sabah in the Federal Constitution which is enshrined in Article 112C,” he said.

Perikatan demands Dewan Rakyat motionOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Ketirisan wang awam, perkukuh Mahkamah Syariah dibincang di Dewan Rakyat hari iniTurut menjadi tumpuan sesi penggulungan peringkat dasar Rang Undang-Undang Perbekalan 2024 oleh setiap kementerian. Read more ⮕

Concerts must have 'kill switch' in place to curb untoward incidents, Dewan Rakyat toldThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

(Parlimen): Dewan Rakyat kecoh lagi selepas Shahidan tuduh MP Tebrau sokong Israel(Parlimen): Dewan Rakyat kecoh lagi selepas Shahidan tuduh MP Tebrau sokong Israel Read more ⮕

PARLIMEN: Dewan Rakyat kecoh lagi selepas Shahidan tuduh MP Tebrau sokong IsraelPARLIMEN: Dewan Rakyat kecoh lagi selepas Shahidan tuduh MP Tebrau sokong Israel Read more ⮕

Chaos in Dewan Rakyat as Shahidan accuses Pakatan MP of being Israel supporterWong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Read more ⮕