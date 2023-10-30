Sabah, Sarawak special grant formula yet to be finalised, Dewan Rakyat told

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the formula for Sabah and Sarawak’s special grant has yet to be finalised. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The formula for Sabah and Sarawak’s special grant has yet to be finalised, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah, Sarawak and Special Functions has said.
Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this would be subject to discussions between the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak and the Ministry of Finance (MoF).“The government at all three levels (federal government, Sabah government and Sarawak government) is in principle to ensure that Sabah and Sarawak receive a higher revised rate than now.“Hence, the agreement is an interim one.
“When and what formula is decided upon depends on the discussions between the governments of Sabah and Sarawak and the Finance Ministry, which is responsible for this matter,” Armizan told Parliament today during the winding-up of the debate for the Supply Bill 2024 by his ministry. headtopics.com
He was responding to an interjection by PAS’ Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who wanted to know whether a fixed formula or a special grant rate for Sabah and Sarawak would made on an interim basis.Armizan explained further that the Finance Ministry will furnish a detailed meaning of ‘interim’, as specified in the special grant, soon.
“I am confident that the MoF is in the process of following the proper procedure and we hope that this gazette order can be presented during this Parliament session.He also informed the House that negotiations for the special grant will take into consideration the needs of the state government and the ability of the federal government to see the deal through. headtopics.com
“Although the federal government’s ability is mentioned, the most important thing is that the federal government recognises the rights of Sabah in the Federal Constitution which is enshrined in Article 112C,” he said.