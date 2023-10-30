Sabah all in for Jendela's completion by 2025, Hajiji assures Fahmi

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will ensure that the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) is fully implemented without any hitches by 2025, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor."My instructions are clear. All local authorities and district offices must facilitate the projects under Jendela in the state so that they are implemented smoothly," Hajiji told Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Also discussed was a proposal to reinstate 300 very small aperture terminal (VSAT) earth stations for satellite connectivity in rural areas of the state. This increased connectivity would help increase the number of Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in Sabah from 118 to 200 and expedite the completion of tower and point of presence (PoP) locations at schools, among others.

Accompanying Fahmi at the meeting with Hajiji were ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Broadcasting director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman, Information Department director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din

