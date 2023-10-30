Gentari partners India’s AM Green to jointly export green ammonia

Gentari’s partnership with AM Green is a testament to its commitment to accelerating green hydrogen adoption globally.

Conducted in phases, AMG Ammonia platform aims to deliver green ammonia, as it is presently the most mature and stable form of transporting hydrogen. AMG Ammonia platform was established by the founders of Hyderabad-based Greenko Group, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies. An affiliate of Singapore’s investment entity, GIC, is also an investor in AMG Ammonia.

The first export of green ammonia from this platform is targeted by late 2025 and aims to serve key Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) markets, such as Germany, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. headtopics.com

“In OECD, Southeast and East Asian economies, green ammonia will address the decarbonisation of industries such as power generation, through co-firing, as well as shipping,” he said.

[ UPDATE ]Gentari deploys 100kW DC charger at Proton COE, open to all EV usersThere's now a 100kW DC fast charger at Proton COE and it costs RM2.40/minute. Pro-Net is also collaborating with Gentari to deploy DC fast chargers at 20 Proton dealerships. Read more ⮕

Environment exco hopes Green Council will be established soon to look into Selangor’s green policies and initiativesPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

State exco urges Melaka manufacturing industry to be more proactive in adopting green technologyJASIN, Oct 28 — Industry players in the manufacturing sector in Melaka have been urged to be more proactive in adopting green technology as part of efforts to reduce... Read more ⮕

I-Hijau initiative among largest green campaignsDR Joachim said the Ministry’s joint efforts are committed to educating and raising public awareness through programmes related to green sustainability. Read more ⮕

Sarawak's Very Own Boutique Airline to Take Flight Soon as State Govt Signs MoU to Acquire MASWingsBack in April, we shared how Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given the green light for Sarawak to set up its own state-owned boutique airline. Read more ⮕

Weak Government Strategy is Key Barrier to Energy Transition: Survey84% of industry practitioners called for new governance frameworks and standards to manage the carbon intensity of energy, including the implementation of carbon taxes and incentives for green energy, to enable net zero goals over the next decade. Read more ⮕