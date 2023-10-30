GTA 6 could feature more lifelike animations - New game could arrive in 2025

If you are a fan of the GTA series, this news might excite you. According to a Redditor, the game could feature more diverse and lifelike animations. This could be credited to the unique animation system in the game.

The Redditor, Tobbelobben found the animation system found a patent filed by Take-Two Interactive. If you don’t know, Take-Two Interactive is Rockstar Games' parent company. The leaker says the animation system features a wide range of animation, even more diverse than its predecessors.

As a result, we could have multiple variants of animations for even the most straightforward action. For instance, walking. Interestingly, these animations change according to the weather in-game too. Plus, these animations are not only applicable to your character, but they are also usable for the NPCs. If this rumour is true, GTA 6 is going to be the most realistic game in the franchise. headtopics.com

We have yet to confirm other details or the Malaysia release date for the game. However, rumour says the game could arrive in March 2025. At this point, we can only wait. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

Release Date of Live Action Snow White Movie Has Been Postponed From 2024 to 2025The live-action Snow White movie has been postponed to the year 2025. Read more ⮕

Body cams for cops to be implemented in the first quarter of 2025The Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Higher education institutes free to express solidarity with Palestine according to own rules, says ministerPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

Popsmalaya Ice Bars sasar tembusi pasaran 30 negaraPETALING JAYA: Jenama aiskrim tempatan, Popsmalaya Ice Bars yang telah diiktiraf halal oleh Jabatan Kemajuan Agama Islam Malaysia (Jakim) menyasarkan untuk menembusi 30 pasaran luar negara menjelang 2025. Read more ⮕

Ceiling Collapsed At Petaling Jaya’s Megah Rise Mall During Strong WindsThree people sustained minor injuries, according to the mall's management team. Read more ⮕

Hajiji calls on media organisations to involve more youthsThe actor appeared to have drowned, according to TMZ. Read more ⮕