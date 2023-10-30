GTA 6 could feature more lifelike animations - New game could arrive in 2025

If you are a fan of the GTA series, this news might excite you. According to a Redditor, the game could feature more diverse and lifelike animations. This could be credited to the unique animation system in the game.
The Redditor, Tobbelobben found the animation system found a patent filed by Take-Two Interactive. If you don’t know, Take-Two Interactive is Rockstar Games' parent company. The leaker says the animation system features a wide range of animation, even more diverse than its predecessors.
As a result, we could have multiple variants of animations for even the most straightforward action. For instance, walking. Interestingly, these animations change according to the weather in-game too. Plus, these animations are not only applicable to your character, but they are also usable for the NPCs. If this rumour is true, GTA 6 is going to be the most realistic game in the franchise. headtopics.com
We have yet to confirm other details or the Malaysia release date for the game. However, rumour says the game could arrive in March 2025. At this point, we can only wait. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!
Malaysia Headlines
