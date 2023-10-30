Malaysia must honour its commitment to supply water to Singapore, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia must honour its commitment to supply water to Singapore.

In a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Anwar said there is a need for the two countries to work together on enhancing the capacity of the Johor River which supplies water to the island republic.

“We will have to work together to ensure that Johor will be able to enhance their capacity to supply (enough water) for Johor’s increasing needs and Singapore’s.”

Zambry: PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, starting... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat star... Read more ⮕

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with Singapore PM LeeOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Anwar’s Biography, “Anwar Triumphs” Hits Bookshelves Nationwide The book chronicles Anwar’s sensational journey to becoming the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Read more ⮕

PM Anwar arrives in Singapore for two-day working visitSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Singapore tonight ahead of his two-day working visit in conjunction with the 10th Malaysia-Singapore... Read more ⮕

Anwar details reluctant agreement to make Dr Mahathir prime minister in new biographyKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that he disagreed with many of his allies who wanted rival Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first... Read more ⮕