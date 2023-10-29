Zambry: PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir speaks to the press during a press conference in Singapore October 29, 2023. — Bernama picSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, starting today.
Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said that this visit marks the first meeting between Anwar and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong within the framework of the Leaders’ Retreat. The Leaders’ Retreat is the highest-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries, held alternately since 2007.
“The organisation of this Leaders’ Retreat had been postponed since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told the Malaysian media here today. headtopics.com
“The Leaders’ Retreat serves as an important bilateral discussion platform for both countries to assess the progress of existing cooperation, explore new mutually beneficial initiatives, find solutions to outstanding issues, and set the direction for bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore,” explained Zambry.
Some of the key issues to be discussed during this Leaders’ Retreat include measures to enhance connectivity, efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy. headtopics.com
“Both leaders are expected to refine progressive and win-win approaches in resolving outstanding bilateral issues,” he said. Both Prime Ministers will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of entrepreneurship and a side letter to enhance provisions in the Agreement for the Third Malaysia-Singapore Business Development Fund.Singapore is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner.