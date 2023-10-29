PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat

: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat starting today.

This retreat is the highest-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries held in rotation since 2007. Zambry said the delegation from Malaysia consisted of the Foreign Affairs minister; Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change minister; Investment, Trade and Industry minister; Home Affairs minister; Transport minister; Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives minister, menteri besar of Johor and the premier of Sarawak.

In this 10th retreat, the prime minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Singapore’s new president, Tharman Shanmugaratnam. “This retreat is an important bilateral discussion platform for both countries to assess the development of existing cooperation, explore new initiatives of mutual interest, find solutions for outstanding issues and set the direction of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore,“ Zambry said. headtopics.com

“Both leaders are also expected to refine approaches that are progressive and win-win in resolving outstanding bilateral issues,“ he said.

