Anwar details reluctant agreement to make Dr Mahathir prime minister in new biography

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Author Mark Trowell (left) are seen during the book launch for ‘Anwar Triumphs’ at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre October 29, 2023.

This disagreement was relayed in a letter to the coalition’s top leaders sent from jail ahead of the 14th general election, and which Trowell published excerpts of in his book, titledThe matter was among the topics the author touched on when he interviewed Anwar at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya in April 2023 for his latest book, which he featured in the first chapter. This is the first time the letter was made public.

The prime minister suggested it was likely that Dr Mahathir and his allies pretended to support the reform agenda to “maintain outdated, obsolete systems” in a bid to preserve power Anwar described this as “cunning tricks”.“Throughout our history of struggles there have been challenging episodes which demanded deep thinking and counselling. headtopics.com

Anwar had also voiced his suspicion of the “Citizens’ Declaration” in the letter. The declaration was the manifesto at the centre of PH’s election messaging he felt served Dr Mahathir’s agenda instead of the reform his coalition had fought for.

“Essentially the Citizens’ Declaration remains as Tun Mahathir’s document; flawed and not in line with our agenda for reform,” he said.

