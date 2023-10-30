Tesla woes bolster appeal of top China EV maker BYD

The expected deliveries of BYD’s high-end Yangwang U8 next year will put the automaker on investors’ radar as it expands into new markets. (BYD pic)

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed Chinese electric-vehicle firm are up about 1% this month, outperforming Tesla’s 17% plunge and declines in other peers as well. While shares of Elon Musk’s firm are still up by more than double the rise in BYD this year, signs are pointing to further gains for the latter.

BYD posted all-time high sales despite intensifying competition and a broader slowdown in sales of China’s new-energy cars. The company will report its third-quarter earnings after Monday’s close. Analysts have been lowering their earnings-per-share estimates for the US maker at the same time the outlook for BYD has been rising. headtopics.com

BYD sold a record total of 822,094 vehicles in the latest quarter, including hybrids, helping to cement its lead as China’s best-selling car brand. What particularly surprised industry observers is that BYD seems to be making more money per vehicle, despite price competition.

BYD is expected to start deliveries of its high-end Yangwang U8 and Fang Cheng Bao BAO 5 in the fourth quarter, according to pundits at HSBC Holdings PLC. Outside of China, BYD claims high shares in countries including Brazil, though tax and political considerations have kept it from entering the US passenger-car market. headtopics.com

While BYD has been backed by Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s selling of shares since last year may have weighed down its share price. Other headwinds for the shares include the European Union’s anti-subsidies probe into EVs made in China.