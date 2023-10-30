Singer Eric Nam breaks silence on cancelling Malaysia tour stopover following backlash on Israel-Palestine stance

Koren-American singer songwriter Eric Nam said that the decision to cancel his upcoming Malaysia show was due to security concerns for his team and his fans. — Picture via Instagram/ Eric Nam.“Hi everyone - following the horrific events of October seventh, I liked a post that I believed expressed a position of anti-violence, anti-hate and was against intolerance,” the singer posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) today.

“My liking of that post was a reaction to waking up to devastating news, as someone who has always been pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all. ‌”After that, I received threats related to my scheduled show in Kuala Lumpur. Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show.”Nam stood firm on what he said was his neutral stance, saying that his heart is broken ‘for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss’.

