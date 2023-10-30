K-pop fans, listen up! Some of the hottest names in the industry are dropping by Malaysia this November for the 9 Wave Music Festival.

Organised by Nine XTraw and Skyline Entertainment, the upcoming event will take place at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon on Nov 11 at 6pm. Headlining the music festival is popular girl group (G)I-DLE, multi-talented artiste Henry Lau, EDM sensation Shaun, dance virtuoso Hyoyeon of Girls Generation, versatile singer Xiumin of Exo and rap star Bobby of iKON.

A flash sale for tickets to the event has seen overwhelming response, with the first batch of early bird tickets selling out in just 12 hours. Tickets are priced at RM328 for General Admission, RM588 for the Party Standing Zone, RM788 for the Wave Standing Zone, RM1088 for the VIP Standing Zone and RM7,688 to RM8,688 for a VIP seated table. headtopics.com

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Henry Golding enjoys a bowl of ‘kolo mee’ back home in SarawakKUCHING, Oct 29 — Hollywood heartthrob Henry Golding is back home in Sarawak and is already savouring the local culinary delights he holds dear to his heart. The 36-year-old... Read more ⮕

Water surge: Bomba advises public to be on high alert with onset of monsoonThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished serviceThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s unemployment rate increasesThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

A year on from deadly crowd crush in Itaewon, a mother’s grief deepensThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Unique system of monarchyThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕