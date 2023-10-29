Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished service

Former president Halimah Yacob receiving the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction) from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Oct 29. - ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Madam Halimah, who headed this year’s list of National Day Award winners, served Singapore with singular distinction over four decades, read her citation. She contributed extensively to formulating, strengthening and enforcing labour standards locally and internationally over her 33 years of devoted service, her citation said.Madam Halimah was appointed to political office in 2011, as minister of state first in the Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports, and later in the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

As head of state, she raised the nation’s international image, strengthened its ties with friends near and far, and opened new economic opportunities for Singapore companies. She expanded the President’s Challenge to promote skills upgrading and employment, advocate more inclusive and accessible workspaces, and support the mental health of young people. headtopics.com

“She set a high benchmark of how the president, advised by the Council of Presidential Advisers, should wield the second key,” her citation said.

