A year on from deadly crowd crush in Itaewon, a mother’s grief deepens

Unspoken pain: Cho (centre) and her husband Lee, whose son Ji-han was killed during the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon on Oct 29 last year, crying as they stand with their daughter Ga-young in front of a cabinet containing the ossuary for Ji-han’s remains during a remembrance ceremony at a charnel house in Goyang on the first anniversary of his death. — AFP

Last year, Cho’s 24-year-old son Lee Ji-han was among the tens of thousands of people – most of them in their 20s and 30s – who were out to enjoy post-pandemic Halloween celebrations in the South Korean capital’s Itaewon district on Oct 29.

“As time goes by, my sadness only deepens, my longing grows, and my anger also seems to deepen,” Cho said after visiting her son at the charnel house where his remains are kept. It was only four months later, Cho says, that she realised she was suffering from depression because she had not taken the time to mourn her son, or even to visit his remains at the charnel house. headtopics.com

United in grief: People attending a vigil in Seoul yesterday to mark the first anniversary of the tragic crowd crush that killed 159 people during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon nightlife area a year ago. — AFP

A police probe into the disaster found massive failures in planning, and a botched and delayed response to the unfolding catastrophe. “Our kids were just walking down the street. They called the police for help and even screamed that they were going to die, but why did no one go?” Cho said. headtopics.com

Cho said last year’s deadly disaster should not stop young people from going out and enjoying themselves.

