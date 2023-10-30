Police arrest man who posted video of himself with samurai sword in public

On Oct 28, the police received a report about a video on social media showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public. - SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

SINGAPORE (The Straits Times/Asia News Network): A man who posted a video of himself wielding a samurai sword in public had his home raided by the police, who found other weapons and drug paraphernalia at his flat.According to court documents, he was found in possession of the weapon at about 7.30pm at a block at York Hill, in the Outram Park area.

In a release on Sunday evening, the police said the man in the video is also being investigated for drug-related offences by the Central Narcotics Bureau. On Oct 28, the police received a report about a video on social media showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public.Within two hours of the report, officers identified the man and raided his home at York Hill, where they found and seized more scheduled weapons and drug paraphernalia. headtopics.com

According to the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, a scheduled weapon refers to offensive weapons that include flick knives, knuckle dusters and swords. The weapons that were found and seized included a samurai sword, a butterfly knife, knuckle duster and flick knife.The police said they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts, and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.

