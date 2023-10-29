Water surge: Bomba advises public to be on high alert with onset of monsoon

IPOH: The public has been asked to be on high alert when participating in activities that pose a risk of the water surge phenomenon.said this is due to the onset of the North-East Monsoon where higher-than-usual rainfall is expected, beginning November until March next year.

"In Perak, there are seven hotspots to take note of, namely Sungai Bil Behrang, Sungai Dang, Sungai Kg Ruah Bt. 7, Sungai Lata Kijang, Sungai Lata Iskandar, Sungai Ulu Slim and Sungai Trolak,” he said at JBPM’s Perak-level Fire Safety Carnival here Sunday (Oct 29).

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahab said JBPM will continue to educate the public on safety awareness, especially on fires. He said this initiative will be strengthened through the policies under Malaysia Madani introduced by the Local Government and Housing Ministry via the Fire Learning Hub Centre at fire stations across the country. headtopics.com

This initiative was refined during the ministry's Strategic Plan Refinement Workshop 2023-2025, he added. Sunday’s event, attended by more than 4,000 visitors, featured various activities such as a colouring contest, fire safety awareness talks and demonstrations, quizzes, an exhibition and more. - BernamaMassive storm damages several houses in Kubang Pasu, says Civil Defence

