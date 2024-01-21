Ingolstadt's RS e-tron GT: Impressive Power, Limited Features

Ingolstadt’s first properly high-performance electric car, the RS e-tron GT, offers impressive power and acceleration. With 440kW (590hp) and 830Nm of torque, it can go from zero to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds. Despite its high price tag, it doesn't offer much in terms of space or advanced technology.





