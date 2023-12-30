Xiaomi Unveils Specs of New Electric Vehicle SU7

Xiaomi has confirmed the specs of its new electric vehicle, the SU7. The SU7 Max variant features a dual motor all-wheel drive setup with a total output of 664hp and 838Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds, faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo. The top speed of the SU7 Max is also slightly higher at 265km/h.





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aston Martin Unveils Limited-Run Valour Model for 110th AnniversaryAston Martin has introduced the Valour, a limited-run model created to celebrate the brand's 110th anniversary. The Valour is equipped with a 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and a bespoke six-speed manual transmission, making it the only front-engined V12 sports car with a manual gearbox. The design of the Valour is inspired by previous Aston Martin models, including the original V8 Vantage and the Vantage-based RHAM/1 'Muncher' Le Mans race car from 1980.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Honda Malaysia Unveils All-New CR-V with Increased Space and Hybrid VariantHonda Malaysia has launched the all-new CR-V, a sixth-generation family SUV with increased space, practicality, and a new hybrid variant. The SUV will be available in four petrol variants and a range-topping hybrid variant. Prices start from RM 139,912 for the base variant.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Tesla Cybertruck Finally Delivered to CustomersThe highly polarising electric pick-up truck has finally made it into customers' hands. It may have come later than expected, but those who were patient enough are getting a vehicle with impressive specs.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Significant Growth in Malaysia's Electric Vehicle MarketThe market for electric vehicles in Malaysia has experienced significant growth over the past year, with a 300% increase in EV registrations. Many traditional car brands have also introduced fully electric models. As a result, the EV of the Year awards have been expanded to acknowledge this growth. The awards were determined through an open nomination process and evaluated by a panel of experts. The aim of these awards is to recognize cars that offer the best value in terms of features, technology, performance, and comfort.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Proton's Electric Vehicle 'Seal' to be Showcased Ahead of Market DebutThe Seal, an electric vehicle (EV) from Malaysian automaker Proton, is set to be showcased at an event this weekend. The car is expected to make its market debut in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2024. With a sleek four-door coupe design, the Seal will compete with premium EVs like the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. It is built on Proton's e-platform 3.0 and features an 800V electrical architecture platform. Three variants are expected for Malaysia, starting with the Dynamic Standard Range rear-wheel drive.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »