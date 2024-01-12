Gentari Works Towards Expanding EV Charging Network in Malaysia

One of the major obstacles to overcome in Malaysia if electric vehicles (EVs) are to go mainstream is the availability of public charging stations nationwide. Yes, there is an argument to be made for home chargers. But that isn’t a practical solution for those who spend extended periods on the road, such as families going on road trips with an EV to explore the hidden gems of Malaysia.

In situations where access to a home charger is not possible, a public charger will be required to recharge your EV.Gentari is committed to supporting the national agenda to achieve 10,000 EV charging points by 2025. Having the most extensive network of DC fast chargers in the country, the company has been working hard to achieve significant milestones in reshaping Malaysia’s sustainable transportation landscape. As of 2023, Gentari has deployed more than 100 DC fast charging stations with over 335 public and private charging stations, spread over 90 locations across the countr





