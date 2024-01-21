Porsche Holding Salzburg becomes official distributor of Volkswagen vehicles in Malaysia

The Volkswagen brand now has a new custodian on our shores – Porsche Holding Salzburg (PHS) is now the official distributor of Volkswagen vehicles in Malaysia, as Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM). Leading the new charge are the company’s two managing directors, Alin Tapalaga (pictured, left), who oversees brand and human resource operations, and Florian Steiner, who takes care of aftersales, information technology and finance.

“VPCM is fully committed to the future growth of the Volkswagen brand amidst the highly competitive automotive landscape in Malaysia. Customers can also rest assured that we will be increasing the CKD model line-up, and will continue to import CBU models into the country,” said Tapalaga. “Customer satisfaction remains a priority to us, and we recognise the importance of a strong relationship with our dealer partners in order to achieve this. Together, we will continue to explore new ways to further enhance our customers’ experience,” Steiner adde





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Audi appoints PHS Automotive Malaysia as official distributor for MalaysiaPHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), part of Porsche Holding Salzburg, has been appointed as the official distributor for the Audi brand in Malaysia. PHSAM will handle wholesale, marketing, and aftersales for Audi in the country, with a focus on strengthening the SUV, S line, and quattro range.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia Embraces Cloud First Policy, Reinforces Regulatory FrameworkThe Malaysian government has embraced a "Cloud First Policy" as part of its MyDIGITAL initiative, leading to reinforced regulatory requirements for cloud services in the country.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Yes Prepaid FT5G Wins Gold Award for Best Prepaid in MalaysiaYes Prepaid FT5G has been awarded the gold award for best prepaid in Malaysia. The plan offers unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, and 12GB of hotspot per month for only RM30/month. It is recommended for those residing or spending most of their time in areas covered with 5G coverage.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Significant Growth in Malaysia's Electric Vehicle MarketThe market for electric vehicles in Malaysia has experienced significant growth over the past year, with a 300% increase in EV registrations. Many traditional car brands have also introduced fully electric models. As a result, the EV of the Year awards have been expanded to acknowledge this growth. The awards were determined through an open nomination process and evaluated by a panel of experts. The aim of these awards is to recognize cars that offer the best value in terms of features, technology, performance, and comfort.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Malaysia Extends Partnership with Badminton Champions as Brand Ambassadors for HaierMalaysia has extended its partnership with badminton champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as brand ambassadors for Haier. The duo, who won Malaysia's first ever gold medal at the 2022 BWF World Championships, will be the face of Haier's 'Inspire Future Dreams' campaign.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »