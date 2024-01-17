Samsung Launches Galaxy S24 Series with Impressive AI Features

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S24 series, its highly anticipated flagship line-up for the year, which is available in three familiar variants: standard, Plus and Ultra. While the upgraded hardware and cameras are definitely highlights, what really stole the show during the brand's first major Unpacked event of the year is certainly the Galaxy AI feature that's debuting on all three models.

This new system is developed in-house by the South Korean tech giant, which aims to provide users with immediate access to multiple generative AI assisted functions straight from their Galaxy S24 devices - all without needing to rely on external or third-party tools. Among the many impressive offerings by Galaxy AI includes real-time translations during calls, numerous writing and formatting assistance features, a fun new way to search for things online, and more. Thanks to an opportunity provided by Samsung, I was able to try out all of the Galaxy AI features ahead of the Unpacked event for mysel





