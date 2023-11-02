Get Lenovo Legion Go Game Console for $899 at Giztop.

The Legion Go boasts an 8.8-inch QHD+ PureSight IPS screen, delivering stunning visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. Immerse yourself in lifelike graphics and vibrant colors, thanks to the 97 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Whether you’re exploring vast gaming worlds or enjoying multimedia content, the Legion Go’s display ensures a visually captivating experience.

Under the hood, the Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with an AMD RDNA GPU, providing robust graphics processing and advanced AI computing capabilities. Paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options, the console delivers smooth performance, allowing you to run your favorite games and applications seamlessly.

Designed for gamers, the Legion Go features detachable controllers similar to the Nintendo Switch, offering precise control with two analog sticks, a D-Pad, and four buttons (A, B, X, Y). The inclusion of a touchpad further enhances your gaming experience, ensuring responsive and intuitive gameplay.

Immerse yourself in high-quality sound with the Legion Go’s dual 2W speakers and dual near-field microphones. Whether you’re engaging in intense battles or enjoying multimedia content, the console delivers immersive audio to enhance your gaming sessions.

Stay connected with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities, allowing you to connect to online gaming networks and other devices effortlessly. The Legion Go also offers versatile connectivity options, including two USB Type-C 4.0 ports with PD 3.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The device supports microSDXC cards up to 2TB, providing ample storage for your emulator games and apps.

