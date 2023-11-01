This Rad Fan-Made Bloodborne Racing Game Finally Has A Release Date

“Bloodborne Kart was a meme that was born from a fake joke leak that was posted anonymously in 2017 that spun out of control,” the team wrote in a post on their official website. “This community in-joke spawned fanart, mods and of course fan games. This fan game will be released as the logical conclusion of the six-year communal art project.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Chandler Bing is the fan-favourite ‘Friends’ characterFor 10 years, Matthew Perry played the role of troublemaker Chandler Bing, one of television’s most cult characters.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

LOWYATNET: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Review: Flagship On A BudgetThe Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE), which launched in Malaysia earlier this month, is the latest and final entry to Samsung's flagship line-up for the year.

Source: LowyatNET | Read more ⮕

SOYA_CINCAU: Missed the 2-Day Galaxy Space Fan Edition event? Samsung still has more daily rewards to give awayBecome a GalaxyTroop for free and join the Finally Monday Epic Rewards campaign where you can redeem exclusive rewards from SneakerLah, TGV Cinemas, Gigi Coffee, llaollao, and many more.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Transport Ministry: Studies underway to add speed camera locations capable of detecting digital platesKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Transport Ministry said today newer speed enforcement cameras in the future will be retrofitted with features capable of capturing speed from digital...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: More AWAS speed cameras at new locations, e-plate compatibility being studiedFrequent travellers, do you know of any other country where vehicle number plates are not standardised and can be made at random shops, like in Malaysia? I can’t think of any at the moment, and …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: Govt Will Be Adding More 'Canggih' Speed Traps Nationwide to Reduce Risk of Road AccidentsThe Transport Ministry (MOT) today revealed that it is planning to add more Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras, formerly known as the Automated

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕