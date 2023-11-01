There's Finally A New Silent Hill Game And Fans Already Hate It

How does Ascension really work? $20 is what I pay for movie tickets, so the Founder’s Pack price alone doesn’t bother me much. But those who watched Ascension’s first episode live say the game’s unpleasant user experience and abysmal live show aren’t worth it. I watched parts of the first episode on its ascension.com archive, and found that—while the monsters look admirably repulsive—it’s difficult to connect with Ascension’s characters when their mouths don’t move.

