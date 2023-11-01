Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16″ laptop hits store shelves

When folded, the device transforms into a 12-inch display, and it can be seamlessly paired with a Bluetooth keyboard, delivering a laptop-like experience. In contrast, the original X1 Fold featured a 13.3-inch display that reduced to 8 inches when folded.
The Lenovo Next-Gen ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a choice of 12th-generation Intel Core U9 processors, which includes options for i5 and i7 CPUs. It has an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card. You can get up to 1TB of storage with its PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and it supports a maximum of 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
It also includes an Intel Visual Sense controller and a 5-megapixel IR resolution webcam for video conferencing. This camera is capable of auto-framing, regardless of the tablet’s orientation, be it in landscape, portrait, or laptop mode.
Connectivity options include three USB Type-C ports, with two supporting Thunderbolt 4. Lenovo has also introduced the choice of a Nano-SIM tray for 5G Sub 6 connectivity with LTE support. The laptop houses three speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos technology.
Furthermore, the device now offers a full-sized keyboard with a haptic touchpad, connected via Bluetooth 5.2 and rechargeable through a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the laptop comes with MIL-STD-810H durability certification.Lenovo Tab M11 tablet FCC certified; RAM, storage variants revealedGizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕