Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16″ laptop hits store shelves

When folded, the device transforms into a 12-inch display, and it can be seamlessly paired with a Bluetooth keyboard, delivering a laptop-like experience. In contrast, the original X1 Fold featured a 13.3-inch display that reduced to 8 inches when folded.

The Lenovo Next-Gen ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a choice of 12th-generation Intel Core U9 processors, which includes options for i5 and i7 CPUs. It has an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card. You can get up to 1TB of storage with its PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and it supports a maximum of 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It also includes an Intel Visual Sense controller and a 5-megapixel IR resolution webcam for video conferencing. This camera is capable of auto-framing, regardless of the tablet’s orientation, be it in landscape, portrait, or laptop mode.

Connectivity options include three USB Type-C ports, with two supporting Thunderbolt 4. Lenovo has also introduced the choice of a Nano-SIM tray for 5G Sub 6 connectivity with LTE support. The laptop houses three speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos technology.

Furthermore, the device now offers a full-sized keyboard with a haptic touchpad, connected via Bluetooth 5.2 and rechargeable through a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the laptop comes with MIL-STD-810H durability certification.Lenovo Tab M11 tablet FCC certified; RAM, storage variants revealedGizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: China’s Shenzhou-16 astronauts return safelyThe astronauts touched down at the Dongfeng landing site at 8.11am.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Malaysian national jailed for 16 months after stealing electric cables from Brunei employerKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: iPhone 16 Pro May Reportedly Adopt Molded Glass LensesLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Lazio’s Immobile denies Fiorentina place in top four with late penaltyLazio moved up to seventh in the standings on 16 points.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Fashion Meets Function: Lenovo’s Tab Wear Collection UnveiledLenovo collaborates with fashion designers for tech-infused, stylish garments, redefining fashion-meets-function for on-the-go me-time.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro launched with M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max chips offering longest battery life, brighter displaysLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕