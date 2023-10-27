Exynos 2400-powered Samsung Galaxy S24+ has similar Geekbench scores to SD 8 Gen 3 variant

apdragon 8 Gen 3 variants depending on the region. However, despite the different processors, both variants may end up having barely any difference in performance, as shown by a recent Geekbench listing.

The listing is of the Galaxy S24+ and shows the capabilities of the Exynos 2400, scoring 2044 on single-core and 6406 on multi-core. That is just slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant which scored 2067 on single-core and 6520 on multi-core. Hence, should the Malaysian market ends up with the Exynos variant as previously rumoured, Samsung fans shouldn’t be bummed as the chipset has similar performance to its Snapdragon brother.

Furthermore, the Geekbench listing may utilise pre-production units, hence the results may differ for the retail ones. Regardless, the similar scores are a testament to Samsung’s in-house chips catching up with Qualcomm. What do you guys think? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below and stay tuned to TechNave for more trending tech news. headtopics.com

