Xiaomi developed HyperOS over 7 years as an ecosystem for people, cars & home products

If you have been reading Xiaomi news, you probably have come across the company's latest HyperOS in all the new devices. So what does it offer and how different is it from other ecosystems? You read all about it below.

From the words of Xiaomi, HyperOS was designed as a smart ecosystem for humans, cars and homes. Over seven years in the making, Xiaomi developed HyperOS to focus on four major areas - Low-level Refactoring, Cross-End Intelligent Connectivity, Proactive Intelligence, and End-to-End Security. Xiaomi's HyperOS is a fusion of Linux and Vela systems (which was self-developed).

In addition, Xiaomi's self-developed HyperConnect framework allows the Xiaomi 14 Series to achieve real-time networking, high-speed connection, and capability sharing with other Xiaomi devices. The self-developed AI subsystem allows for the implementation of cutting-edge AI capabilities - HyperMind utilizes the active sensing capabilities of the device to provide users with active services. headtopics.com

Mi fans and Xiaomi phone users can expect to see the launch of HyperOS in the first quarter of 2024 but on select devices. Xiaomi also proudly proclaimed that its firmware is the smallest in the industry, with only 8.75GB if compared to other operating systems from other brands.

Also launched in Mainland China alongside the Xiaomi 14 series are the Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi S Pro Mini LED TV, Mijia Built-in Refrigerator 4-Door 521L, Mijia Intelligent Washing Machine 10kg pro, and other AIoT products. You can read more about the other new products in the links below. headtopics.com

