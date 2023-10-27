Samsung Galaxy S24 series confirmed to feature satellite communication

As reported by SamMobile which sourced from the South Korean publication Sisa Journal, Park confirmed that Samsung will support satellite communication for emergency services starting in 2024. While he didn’t exactly mention the Galaxy S24 series, it’s only natural that the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone series will get the feature.

Besides that, Park also confirmed that the feature allows for two-way satellite communication. The feature was brought to the mainstream by Apple with the iPhone 14 series, with HUAWEI also offering a similar feature on its P60 series.

So, are you excited about this new feature and the upcoming Galaxy S24 series in general? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below and stay tuned to TechNave for more engaging tech news such as this. headtopics.com

