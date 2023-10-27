Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best inventions of 2023: Time Magazine

has just been awarded a place in Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2023 list. The latest foldable smartphone from the company receiving this recognition also marks the third consecutive year a Galaxy model has earned a spot in this list.The South Korean tech giant’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 was recognized by the Time Magazine and was complimented for its innovative Flex Window feature.

The Flex Window provides quick access to crucial information like music control, weather details, and much more. You can even take hands free pictures with FlexCam and supports the Samsung Wallet as well. The Quick settings, call history, and a full QWERTY keyboard for text replies are also accessible from this feature.

It praised Samsung’s commitment to setting industry standards and offering users innovative ways to interact with their smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 wasn’t praised for this feature alone, it was also recognized for bringing versatility in a compact form factor. Overall, this allowed for Galaxy Z Flip 5 owners to enjoy a new level of user experience and self expression. headtopics.com

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Read more:

gizmochina »