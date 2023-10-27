Moto Guzzi’s Stelvio is a Glimpse into Italy’s Motorcycling Heritage

This powerhouse is paired with cutting-edge technology, including cornering ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes. A standout feature is the PFF Rider Assistance Solution, integrating

For those looking to make the Stelvio their own, Moto Guzzi offers a range of accessories. From heated seats tailored for comfort to luggage options like a 52-liter top case, the Stelvio caters to long-haul riders.

While we await the price reveal, one thing is certain: EICMA 2023 is set to be a grand stage for the Stelvio's return and Moto Guzzi's continued legacy.

