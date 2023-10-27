iQOO 12 Series Design Officially Revealed Ahead Of Next Week’s Launch

smartphones in China on November 7. The lineup will likely comprise of standard and pro models. They will arrive as the successors to the last year’s iQOO 11. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has dropped the first set of teasers revealing the design of the upcoming smartphones. Additionally, the iQOO 12 series is already confirmed to be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. As spotted in the leaked renders some time back, the iQOO 12 Pro has the same design in the official teasers.

The bottom right side of the back panel has the iQOO branding along with BMW’s iconic blue, black, and red stripes. We could also spot the USB-C port and a SIM tray slot at the bottom. The device also has a slim profile. Meanwhile, another poster also reveals the iQOO 12 in a leather-textured Red color option. It has the same camera module design as the pro model. The device also has a boxy form factor.

As per leaks and rumors, the iQOO 12 will come with a 1.5K flat AMOLED display whereas the pro model will have a 2K curved AMOLED screen. Both phones are tipped to feature a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, and a 120W wired charging. The standard variant will reportedly feature a telephoto lens whereas the pro model is said to come with a periscope unit. The iQOO 12 and 12 Pro are rumoured to be powered by 5,000 and 5,100mAh battery cells respectively. headtopics.com

