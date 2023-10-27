Sarawak author continues book series with ghostly glamping tale

Sarawakian author Malcolm Mejin with his first Penguin-published title"Lost in Space". His next book is due to be released by year end.

KUCHING: The latest book in the Diary of a Rich Kid series by Sarawakian author Malcolm Mejin is set to be released by the end of this year. "The Ghost of Mount Hantu" will be the fifth title in the series and the second to be published by Penguin Random House SEA."It's a dream come true and I'm genuinely thrilled about it," Mejin said when met recently.The new book will take readers on an eerie glamping trip in the mountains, where the characters uncover a secret lurking in the shadows.

"It blends supernatural and spooky elements with humour that will tickle readers of all ages," Mejin said.The Diary of a Rich Kid series began as a passion project in 2017 when Mejin wrote it for fun, with no intention of publishing. headtopics.com

However, after encouragement from a friend, he went on to self-publish the first book in 2018, followed by two more titles in 2020 and 2021. Last year, Penguin Random House SEA offered him a publishing deal after he submitted a new manuscript.to our Premium Plan for an ad-free and unlimited reading experience!

Read more:

staronline »

HRD Corp issue: PAC to get statement from V. Sivakumar next ThursdayKUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will get a statement from Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar regarding the issue on the managemen... Read more ⮕

MP moots raising RM50mil limit for Sabah, Sarawak projectsMas Gading MP Mordi Bimol laments the slow progress of road construction and upgrading in rural areas in the two states. Read more ⮕

Putrajaya digesa peruntuk 35% kerusi Parlimen kepada Sarawak, Sabah menjelang PRU16Ahli Parlimen Serian, Richard Riot berkata tuntutan itu terkandung dalam laporan Jawatankuasa Antara Kerajaan 1962. Read more ⮕

Kejayaan Sarawak di bawah MA63Ini merupakan titik tolak baharu bagi Sarawak selepas berada dalam BN selama 44 tahun sehingga memungkinkan negeri itu menjadi kingmaker. Read more ⮕

Kuching MP moots raising RM50mil limit for Sabah, SarawakKuala Lumpur: An MP has questioned whether the limit for Sabah and Sarawak to independently approve infrastructure projects within their own states, currently set at RM50 million, should be raised. Read more ⮕

Sarawak to educate children to reduce vandalism of public utilitiesSarawak utility and telecommunication minister Julaihi Narawi says this approach has already been initiated in two schools. Read more ⮕