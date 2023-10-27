Perodua Global Manufacturing plant officially opened – RM1.3bil EEV factory based on Daihatsu Kyushu

The ceremony was officiated by minister of domestic trade co-operatives and consumerism Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, representing deputy PM Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
“The design, technology and concept of this facility are based on the ‘Simple, Slim and Compact’ philosophy. ‘Simple’ here refers to the work process which is easy to understand and implement, while ‘Slim’ refers to efficiency and dedication towards the elimination of wastages – in all forms – and ‘Compact’ refers to the maximisation of space for optimum production,” he elaborated.
Remember Asmat and Aminar, Perodua, like Proton has been given a free ride in Malaysia. Not just Proton but also Perodua also have been given maximum protection from MITI. MITI has virtually forced all other car brands to price 30% above your prices to protect both Proton and Perodua. headtopics.com
Do you know why you have done well the past 20 years? You have done well merely because MITI has jacked up the prices of all other cars by RM30k that we Malaysians are forced to buy your car, being the cheapest.
People always pick and condemn Proton but you too have got all the Protectionism like Proton. Yes, Proton may have sucked tens of billions to stay afloat, but you Perodua, though you have not sucked that much, you have benefitted from MITI protectionism. headtopics.com
You are still screwing the lower income people. The big guns in Perodua Boardroom all earn 6 figures per month so they don’t know about the man on the street who still earns RM900 per month. People say, even with RM10k is hard to live in KL. Can you imagine somebody earning RM900?