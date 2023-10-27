Xiaomi 14 Series Officially Launches In China

its new first-party HyperOS which replaces the MIUI operating systems, as well as the first smartphones in the world to feature Qualcomm's recently launched next-gen flagship chipset.

Starting with the Xiaomi 14 Pro, this variant comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 1440 x 3200 px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It also offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and is protected by the brand's own Longjing Glass. Audio-wise, the phone comes equipped with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Powering it is the aforementioned Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Besides that, the Xiaomi 14 Pro features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC wireless connectivity, a 4,800mAh battery with 120W wires, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities, as well as IP68 water and dust resistance.Found on the back of the phone is a triple Leica-enhanced camera setup consisting of a new 50MP 1/1. headtopics.com

