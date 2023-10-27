Xiaomi 14 series released - First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 & HyperOS flagship

As advertised, Xiaomi finally launched the Xiaomi 14 series as the first Android flagship with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On top of that, it's also the first Xiaomi phone lineup to release with the company's latest HyperOS. In this article, we will be taking a look at the new phones by Xiaomi.

Starting with the vanilla Xiaomi 14, it is available in four distinct colours - Jade Green, Black, White, and Snow Mountain Pink. It features a 6.36-inch OLED LTPO display with high-tech features, including 3000nits peak brightness (the highest one in the mobile industry so far), Dolby Vision HDR support, an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate and more.

As aforementioned, Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to provide superior performance and higher power efficiency with the most advanced processing technology. Some of the features were mentioned before at the Snapdragon Summit 2023, such as opening 30 applications simultaneously, maintaining a controlled temperature of around 43.2°C only, and generating up to 59.39FPS on Genshin Impact. headtopics.com

Of course, the highlight would be the Leica Summilux optical camera lenses setup on the Xiaomi 14. Xiaomi integrated a new 50MP Light Fusion 900 image sensor which was designed to have a high dynamic range. With these combined technologies, the phone can reach a light intake that is up to 180% higher than that of Xiaomi 13. Additionally, its ultrawide and Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens are also 50MP, whereas the front camera is 32MP.

Other noteworthy features include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and a USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps port. Besides that, the Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a 4610mAh battery pack with 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Speaking of which, the Xiaomi 14 Pro sports a USB 3.2 10Gbps port and a 4880mAh battery with a much faster wired HyperCharge speed of 120W. headtopics.com

