Samsung Galaxy S24+ Korean model surfaces with Exynos 2400 & 12GB RAM on GeekBench

is the company’s upcoming flagship lineup of smartphones. But prior to any official announcement, the South Korean model of thewith the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Now, the Korean version of the Galaxy S24+ model has surfaced on the same benchmarking platform with the Exynos 2400 SoC. The listing reveals that this variant of the smartphone will carry the SM-S926N model number.

Looking at the GeekBench results, we can see that the Exynos 2400 variant of the Galaxy S24+ scored 2,044 points in the single core test and 6,406 points in the multi core test. To recall, thescored 2,233 and 6,661 points in the respective tests. So the performance gap between the two models is still present. But synthetic benchmark is never a direct indicator of real world performance. The Exynos variants have historically been slightly less powerful than their Qualcomm counterparts.

Although this gap is slowly shortening now. The latest GeekBench sighting also shows the deca core architecture, which is in line with our. Unfortunately, this was all the information that was shared on the platform, so stick around for more updates regarding the Galaxy S24 series. headtopics.com

