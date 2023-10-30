Details About Apple’s M3 Chipsets Leaked Hours Ahead Of Scary Fast Event

’ product event that is scheduled to take place on October 30 at 8 pm ET. The Cupertino-based tech giant is widely anticipated to launch the upgraded 24-inch iMac and MacBook Pro models. The company may also announce the new iteration of its silicon chipset. While the details have been scarce till now, Mark Gurman in his latestGurman in his newsletter reveals that Apple’s M3 chip lineup will include the M3, M3 Pro, and the M3 Max.

The standard M3 chipset is said to comprise 8 CPU cores of 4 performance and energy efficiency cores and 10 GPU cores. The configuration is the same as the M2 but enhanced memory configuration will reportedly offer a performance boost. Meanwhile, the M3 Pro SoC is tipped to come in two versions – one with 12 CPU cores (6 performance and 6 energy efficiency) and 18 GPU cores. The other version will likely be with 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores.

Gurman says that the M3 processor line is touted to be a considerable leap from the M2 bringing improved speeds as well as better efficiency. We will learn more official details tomorrow. headtopics.com

