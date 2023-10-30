iQOO 12’s RAM, storage variants leaked, primary camera, e-sports chip details officially confirmed

. Jia Jingdong, Vivo Brand VP & GM of Brand and Product Strategy, took to Weibo to officially confirm some information about the iQOO 12 series, including its primary camera. Alongside this, the brand also shared a teaser video revealing the design of the iQOO 12 and 12 Pro. Simultaneously, tipster Digital Chat Station disclosed the specifications of the iQOO 12. Here is a look at all the new details of the iQOO 12 series revealed today.

The iQOO 12 is equipped with flat edges and a flat display, whereas the iQOO 12 Pro sports a curved-edge display. Both phones have a squircle camera module on the back, which is said to include a 50-megapixel OV05H main camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel OV64B periscope camera., the iQOO 12 series will be available in multiple variants, such as 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage.

