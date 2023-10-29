Honor 90 5G is now available in Reliance Digital physical stores across India

smartphone. This mid-range phone boasts impressive features like a 200MP camera and a curved 1.5K AMOLED display. The brand has teamed up with Reliance Digital, which means you can find Honor smartphones in their physical stores now.
This step is likely to increase the popularity of the device. Earlier, it could only be purchased online. Now, customers can visit a nearby Reliance Digital store to test out the phone before making a purchase. Currently, the Honor 90 5G has a price tag of Rs.37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage config, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage config costs Rs.39,999.The Honor 90 5G boasts a robust set of specifications. It features a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, a 6.
It supports up to 12GB of RAM and includes a 12MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth camera, and a world-class 200MP main sensor in a triple rear camera setup. On the front, it houses a 50MP selfie camera with AI Vlog 2.0. The device comes with a single speaker, USB Type-C connectivity, and runs on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. headtopics.com
Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.