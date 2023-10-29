Activist refers stranded Bangladeshi workers’ plight to UN rights body

Migrant rights activist Andy Hall highlighted the stranded workers’ deplorable living conditions in the documents he sent to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. (Andy Hall pic)

Andy Hall has written to the OHCHR, which is a body under the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, where he described the workers’ situation as “dire”. Hall had also sent the documented complaints to the UN Special Rapporteurs on Slavery, Trafficking, Migrants, Poverty and the Working Group on Business and Human Rights, and Pia Oberoi, the senior adviser on migration and human rights for Asia Pacific.Hall focused on the Malaysian government’s admission that there was currently an excess of about 250,000 Bangladeshi workers in the country.

“The government has admitted that there is an excess of around 250,000 workers in Malaysia, which has resulted in systematic forced labour, modern slavery and debt bondage,” he said. Recently, home minister Saifuddin Nasution said relaxing regulations on the hiring of migrant workforce and the recalibration exercise led to an excess of over 250,000 foreign workers in the manufacturing and service sectors. headtopics.com

Hall said the workers should receive their full wages in line with the signed contracts and they should be provided with other related support.

