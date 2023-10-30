Redmi 13C unboxing video reveals full specs and design

with its retail box. Now, a Spanish YouTube channel has posted an unboxing video of the phone that gives us a look at the 13C’s retail package contents, design, and key specs. The video also includes a few camera samples. You can check it out below!

The video shows the phone in its retail box, which is fairly simple and unassuming. Inside the box, we find the phone itself, a charging cable, and a power adapter.Regarding the specs, the Redmi 13C has a 6.59-inch IPS screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It has relatively noticeable bezels on all sides, with a teardrop notch on the front and a plastic build on the back. The unboxing video shows the 13C in three colors, green blue, and black with a glossy finish.

Around the back, the phone has three cameras housed in two separate circular cutouts. The main sensor is a 50MP unit, paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front-facing camera. headtopics.com

Likewise, under the hood, the Redmi 13C is powered by a Helio G85 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a dedicated slot for a microSD card for storage expansion. The phone runs on Android 13-based MIUI.The video reveals almost everything about the Redmi 13C, except for its price. We’ll have to wait for the launch to find out that, which still hasn’t been confirmed by the brand.

