Container Trade in Sabah Shows Positive Growth

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that container trade in Sabah has experienced positive growth, with container handling at Sepangar Bay Container Port (SBCP), Tawau, and Sandakan ports recovering to pre-pandemic levels. From January to October, a total of 355,574 TEUs were handled, showing a nine percent increase compared to the same period in 2018. This recovery comes after a decline in trade during the pandemic years of 2019 and 2020.





